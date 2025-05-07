India's strikes on Pakistan: Islamabad names condition for ceasefire

$41.450.15
Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7548 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 12436 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 23412 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 30405 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 36377 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 81746 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 122219 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 84818 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 77344 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 79876 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
Popular news

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 47915 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 40865 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 40638 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 38857 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 16487 views
Publications

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 7548 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 12436 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 39337 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 75785 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 94814 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 44671 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 95059 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 92446 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 104058 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 51899 views
India's strikes on Pakistan: Islamabad names condition for ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4172 views

Pakistan's Defense Minister stated that Islamabad will not escalate the conflict if India ceases military operation "Sindur" and other combat operations. Pakistan also informed the UN Security Council about its right to self-defense.

India's strikes on Pakistan: Islamabad names condition for ceasefire

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, against the background of the escalating situation on the Indian-Pakistani border, announced the conditions for stopping hostilities. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, Islamabad will not escalate the conflict with New Delhi if the Indian side ceases the military operation "Sindur" and other hostilities against Pakistan. Khawaja Asif added that there will be nothing against India from the Pakistani side if the opposite side ceases military operations.

We have been saying all this time that we will not do anything against India. If India retreats, we will definitely curtail our military operations. But as long as we are attacked, we will have to respond, we will have to defend ourselves

– said the Minister of Defense of Pakistan.

He added that Islamabad does not have information about possible negotiations between the countries after the exchange of strikes on the border. At the same time, the Pakistani government informed the UN Security Council about the right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Reminder

In the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. It is reported that the Indian armed forces have launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed, 46 were injured. Islamabad also reported that five Indian planes were shot down. At the same time, India claims that 10 civilians were killed and 48 were injured as a result of Pakistan's actions.

In addition, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian Chargé d'Affaires and expressed its protest over the hostilities. The Indian Foreign Ministry reacted to Pakistan's actions: they stated that the missile strikes were carried out in order to stop planned terrorist attacks.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
