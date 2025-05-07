India's strikes on Pakistan: Islamabad names condition for ceasefire

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, against the background of the escalating situation on the Indian-Pakistani border, announced the conditions for stopping hostilities. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, Islamabad will not escalate the conflict with New Delhi if the Indian side ceases the military operation "Sindur" and other hostilities against Pakistan. Khawaja Asif added that there will be nothing against India from the Pakistani side if the opposite side ceases military operations.

We have been saying all this time that we will not do anything against India. If India retreats, we will definitely curtail our military operations. But as long as we are attacked, we will have to respond, we will have to defend ourselves – said the Minister of Defense of Pakistan.

He added that Islamabad does not have information about possible negotiations between the countries after the exchange of strikes on the border. At the same time, the Pakistani government informed the UN Security Council about the right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Reminder

In the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. It is reported that the Indian armed forces have launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed, 46 were injured. Islamabad also reported that five Indian planes were shot down. At the same time, India claims that 10 civilians were killed and 48 were injured as a result of Pakistan's actions.

In addition, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian Chargé d'Affaires and expressed its protest over the hostilities. The Indian Foreign Ministry reacted to Pakistan's actions: they stated that the missile strikes were carried out in order to stop planned terrorist attacks.