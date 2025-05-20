$41.580.08
India's "Silicon Valley" flooded after heavy rains: there are victims

Kyiv

 1378 views

The South Indian city of Bangalore, known as the "Silicon Valley" of India, is suffering from floods after heavy rains. People have died, and technology companies have switched employees to remote work.

India's "Silicon Valley" flooded after heavy rains: there are victims

Parts of the South Indian city of Bangalore, often called India's "Silicon Valley," have been flooded after heavy rains, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to authorities, the city is on high alert for more pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday due to cyclonic formations over the Andaman Sea.

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in rain-related incidents on Monday.

In particular, in one of the city's main IT corridors on Monday morning, a wall of the i-Zed software development company complex collapsed, killing a 35-year-old employee.

Significant parts of the city were flooded by a heavy downpour that began on Sunday. On Monday, many parts of the city received 100 mm of rainfall, a record since 2011. Heavy rains caused material damage.

Addition

Bangalore is home to major global technology companies, many of which have asked their employees to work from home due to flooded roads.

Floods have become a recurring phenomenon in Bangalore in recent years.

Ananda Rao, president of the Association of Information Technology (AIT), which represents more than 450 software development companies, told the BBC that such frequent floods have caused "discomfort and inconvenience" to businesses.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

