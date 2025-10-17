US President Donald Trump announced that India is completely stopping purchases of Russian oil, while Hungary, due to its single pipeline and landlocked location, allegedly cannot quickly change the situation. He stated this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

India will no longer buy Russian oil, and Hungary is somewhat stuck because they have one pipeline... and they are landlocked... they have no sea... but India will not buy oil from Russia - Trump assured.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Indian refineries reduced imports of Russian oil by 50% after "productive trade talks" with the US. Washington had been pressuring India for several months to abandon Russian oil.