India seeks $26 billion in private investment in nuclear power

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93141 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109608 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152347 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156173 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252231 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174568 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165760 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226878 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40298 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74705 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42829 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35554 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68131 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226878 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212843 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238550 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225265 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93141 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68131 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74705 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113306 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114186 views
India seeks $26 billion in private investment in nuclear power

India seeks $26 billion in private investment in nuclear power

Kyiv

 • 117777 views

India is seeking $26 billion in private investment to build 11,000 MW of new nuclear power capacity by 2040 to help meet its clean energy goals.

India will invite private companies to invest about $26 billion in its nuclear power sector to increase the amount of electricity from sources that do not produce carbon dioxide emissions, two government sources told Reuters.

Details

This is the first time that New Delhi has made a private investment in nuclear power, an energy source. The financing will help India achieve its goal of having 50% of its installed power generation capacity using non-fossil fuels by 2030, up from 42% now.

The government is negotiating with at least five private companies.

With the investment, the government hopes to build 11,000 megawatts (MW) of new nuclear power generation capacity by 2040, according to the sources, who did not wish to be identified because the plan is still being finalized.

India defends its relations with russia and does not side with Ukraine in the war18.02.24, 05:44 • 116087 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
reutersReuters
new-delhiNew Delhi
indiaIndia

