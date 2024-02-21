India seeks $26 billion in private investment in nuclear power

India will invite private companies to invest about $26 billion in its nuclear power sector to increase the amount of electricity from sources that do not produce carbon dioxide emissions, two government sources told Reuters.

Details

This is the first time that New Delhi has made a private investment in nuclear power, an energy source. The financing will help India achieve its goal of having 50% of its installed power generation capacity using non-fossil fuels by 2030, up from 42% now.

The government is negotiating with at least five private companies.

With the investment, the government hopes to build 11,000 megawatts (MW) of new nuclear power generation capacity by 2040, according to the sources, who did not wish to be identified because the plan is still being finalized.

