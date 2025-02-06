Increased funding and support for internally displaced persons: Zelenskyy meets with EBRD President
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with the head of the EBRD to discuss support for state-owned companies and assistance to IDPs. The Bank will continue to finance the energy and private sectors, having allocated €2.4 billion last year.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, UNN informs.
Details
The Head of State thanked the EBRD for supporting Ukraine from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression and implementing important projects.
The important sectors that are being supported today, in times of war, are the energy sector and energy stability in Ukraine. First and foremost, Naftogaz - we discussed this today. Ukrzaliznytsia is our logistics, and its stability is important. I am very grateful that we have programs here
Zelenskyy and Odile Renaud-Basso discussed expanding aid to state-owned companies, direct investment in the private sector, and cooperation in banking.
Special attention is paid to supporting internally displaced persons and helping Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes because of the war.
I believe that, in addition to banking and partner assistance, it would be fair to increase the share of frozen assets. I will talk to partners in Europe and meet with them during the Munich conference to create such a program. This is tens of billions. We would spend it to help people with apartments, to find a place to live
Odile Renaud-Basso noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the EBRD has allocated €6.2 billion to Ukraine, including €2.4 billion last year. She emphasized that the bank will continue to implement energy projects and support the private sector.
These will be investments to support the private sector, businesses, in particular small enterprises, to help them operate and create jobs in Ukraine. We are working very closely with the energy sector of Ukraine and have invested 2 billion euros since the beginning of the war, including in power generation, network development, and protection of power substations