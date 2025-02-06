Increased funding and support for internally displaced persons: Zelenskyy meets with EBRD President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, UNN informs.

Details

The Head of State thanked the EBRD for supporting Ukraine from the very beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression and implementing important projects.

The important sectors that are being supported today, in times of war, are the energy sector and energy stability in Ukraine. First and foremost, Naftogaz - we discussed this today. Ukrzaliznytsia is our logistics, and its stability is important. I am very grateful that we have programs here - the President said.

Zelenskyy and Odile Renaud-Basso discussed expanding aid to state-owned companies, direct investment in the private sector, and cooperation in banking.

Special attention is paid to supporting internally displaced persons and helping Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes because of the war.

I believe that, in addition to banking and partner assistance, it would be fair to increase the share of frozen assets. I will talk to partners in Europe and meet with them during the Munich conference to create such a program. This is tens of billions. We would spend it to help people with apartments, to find a place to live - The Head of State emphasized.

Odile Renaud-Basso noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the EBRD has allocated €6.2 billion to Ukraine, including €2.4 billion last year. She emphasized that the bank will continue to implement energy projects and support the private sector.