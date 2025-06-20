In Zhmerynka, a sports space for veterans opened thanks to the "MHP Poruch" program

On June 18, in the city of Zhmerynka in Vinnytsia region, on the territory of the "Yunost" sports and recreation facility, an adaptive club for veterans was opened — the winner of the All-Ukrainian competition of social initiatives "Time to Act. Indomitable", which is implemented within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" program. This is not just a gym - it is a space for recovery, support, and joint development for those who have gone through the war and are now returning to peaceful life. The adaptive club in Zhmerynka is one of 15 winners of the All-Ukrainian competition of social initiatives "Time to Act. Indomitable". Thanks to grant support and co-financing from partners, a gym and a rehabilitation zone were equipped here, and a professional rehabilitation trainer was invited. The space is also focused on occupational therapy methods that help veterans return to an active life.

"Adaptive sport is more than physical exertion. It is the restoration of will, self-belief, and unity with fellow soldiers," says veteran Oleksandr Bardetskyi, one of the guests at the opening. After participating in combat operations in Donetsk region, he returned to peaceful life and now works as a children's basketball coach. "Sport helps maintain not only physical but also mental tone. Here, in the club, you feel that those who understand you at a glance are nearby. This is very important," adds Oleksandr.

On the opening day, guests had the opportunity to get acquainted with the equipment, talk with veterans and specialists who implemented the project, and also attend an open training session conducted by the club's rehabilitation specialist.

Viktor Vasylinych, regional director of the company "MHP-Agrokryazh":

"We are convinced that the creation of such spaces is an opportunity for veterans to gain a new point of support. As part of the "MHP Poruch" program, we support initiatives that help adapt and reintegrate defenders. And this club in Zhmerynka is exactly such an example."

Mariana Narozhna, head of the social development group of the Vinnytsia region of the BF "MHP - Hromadi":

"Sport is indeed a powerful driver of rehabilitation and adaptation for veterans. At the same time, experience shows that for defenders, support, a sense of community, and the understanding that they remain needed are no less important. That is why we create such spaces - so that they become points of unity, strength, and personal recovery. Within the framework of the "Time to Act. Indomitable" competition, we equip inclusive halls, install special equipment for pools, making them accessible for people with disabilities. We pay special attention to trainer training - together with physical culture universities, we organize training so that specialists master modern methods of working with veterans and people with disabilities."

Adaptive sport is not only physical exertion but also a holistic approach to rehabilitation and returning to an active life for veterans and people with disabilities. It helps restore motor functions, increase endurance, and improve overall well-being. An important advantage of adaptive sport is the opportunity to gradually return to social activity. Team activities, participation in competitions, and achieving new personal results give people a chance to feel support and unity with others, which contributes to their social reintegration.

Additional information:

"Time to Act, Indomitable" – is a grant competition for communities that can receive up to UAH 400,000 to create an adaptive club "Indomitable" in their village or town.

The competition is implemented in 13 regions of Ukraine. On co-financing terms, the project received grant support from the State Institution "All-Ukrainian Center for Physical Health of the Population "Sport for All", with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine within the framework of the President of Ukraine's program "Active Parks", as well as the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" within the framework of the veteran reintegration program "MHP Poruch", the Fedir Shpyh Foundation.

The project aims to create and equip sports centers in communities, adapted for people with disabilities, including those with war-related disabilities, where they can engage in physical culture, communicate with like-minded people, and receive professional support from qualified trainers, stimulating their reintegration into the social life of the community.