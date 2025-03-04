In Zaporizhzhia, doctors saved seven lives thanks to two posthumous donors.
Kyiv • UNN
In the Zaporizhzhia Regional Clinical Hospital, successful organ transplants were performed on seven patients from two deceased donors. Among those saved are patients from Kyiv, Lviv, and Zaporizhzhia, who received kidneys, a liver, and a heart.
In frontline Zaporizhzhia, during February, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Clinical Hospital managed to save the lives of seven people from Kyiv, Lviv, and Zaporizhzhia thanks to two posthumous donors. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, as stated by UNN.
In frontline Zaporizhzhia, life-saving transplantation methods continue. Thanks to the consent of the families of two deceased donors, doctors were able to transplant organs to seven patients from various regions of Ukraine. The organ retrieval was conducted at the Zaporizhzhia Regional Clinical Hospital. The Unified State Information System for Transplantation (USITS) identified immunocompatible recipients who received the donor organs.
Details
In Zaporizhzhia, three patients received kidneys, one of whom is a 61-year-old woman for whom this was a repeat transplantation. Another kidney was transplanted to a 55-year-old man with first-degree urgency by the team from the First Medical Association of Lviv.
At Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 1, two patients were saved thanks to a liver transplant, including a 25-year-old man with severe cirrhosis. The next day, he was transferred from intensive care to a ward.
27-year-old Valentina received a new heart. Last year, she learned of her fatal diagnosis – dilated cardiomyopathy. Only a transplant could save her.
The ministry noted that transporting the heart from Zaporizhzhia to Kyiv took a long time, and lifting a helicopter in the frontline area was dangerous. Therefore, cardiac surgeons from the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health, along with the patient, traveled to Zaporizhzhia. Ahead of the girl is rehabilitation, but she is already preparing for discharge.
Supplement
The Zaporizhzhia Regional Clinical Hospital remains the only medical facility in the East and South of the country where organ transplantation is performed.
Since the beginning of 2024, 11 kidney transplants have been performed here, and multi-organ retrieval has been conducted for the fifth time, the Ministry of Health added.
Endovascular surgery: the Shalimov Center explained the advantages of minimally invasive operations.
Endovascular Surgery: The Shalimov Center Explains the Benefits of Minimally Invasive Operations19.02.25, 10:12 • 48127 views