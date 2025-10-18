In Zaporizhzhia, a renovated social adaptation center for IDPs has been opened

An updated social adaptation center has been opened in Zaporizhzhia, providing temporary housing and humanitarian support for internally displaced persons (IDPs). This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In Zaporizhzhia, Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Denys Uliutin and UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mathias Schmale opened an updated social adaptation center of the charitable organization "Artak".

Our previous visit to the BO "Artak" marked the beginning of changes. We added two services for low-mobility groups of the population from among IDPs: nursing care for health recovery during the first month and a living service that provides assistance with household issues. Both services are financed from the state budget - said the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin.

According to the agency, the "Artak" organization provides pre-medical and humanitarian aid, temporary shelter, and organizes transportation of low-mobility individuals to medical facilities.

Thanks to interaction with organizations of the UN system, Ukraine provides comprehensive support to vulnerable groups of the population, strengthening the social resilience of citizens in the most difficult conditions.

It is noted that an important step in cooperation was the completion of major repairs and the opening of the "ARTAK-WITHOUT BORDERS" Social Adaptation Center, which became a safe space for supporting people with disabilities and older people. Currently, the Center is designed for 53 places.

During the ongoing war, forced migrants, especially people with disabilities or limited mobility, including the elderly, women and children, bear the greatest burden. As winter approaches, their needs become even more urgent. Together with the Government of Ukraine, partners and donors, we must provide them with support – from safe evacuation and dignified shelter to sustainable solutions and full integration into the community - said UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Mathias Schmale.

He added that the UN will continue to support such initiatives that unite the state, communities, charitable organizations and international partners for a common goal - to help people recover from the consequences of the war.

The Ministry of Social Policy reported that since 2022, the organization "Artak: together to a dream" has evacuated more than 12,100 people, including more than 8,600 elderly people and people with disabilities. Volunteers help those affected by shelling and hostilities, provide humanitarian and medical aid, temporary shelter, transport low-mobility people to medical facilities and provide them with access to necessary resources.

