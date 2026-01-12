In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 7-year-old child in a rehabilitation center

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
11:16 AM • 6952 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 20863 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 27138 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 26190 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 34869 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 41146 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 35769 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32785 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 67585 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 41448 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.7m/s
79%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 15185 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 19105 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 23822 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 17192 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 11676 views
Publications
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 12017 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 20874 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 17542 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 24158 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 67594 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Espen Bart Eide
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Italy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 26561 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 22932 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 29474 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 31891 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 87945 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
The Guardian

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 7-year-old child in a rehabilitation center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

In Zakarpattia, the circumstances of the death of a 7-year-old child in a rehabilitation center are being investigated. The pediatrician and the child's mother have been notified of suspicion.

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 7-year-old child in a rehabilitation center

Under the procedural guidance of the Khust and Mukachevo district prosecutor's offices, the circumstances surrounding the death of a 7-year-old child at a comprehensive rehabilitation center for people with disabilities are being investigated. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the boy, born in 2018, lived with his mother in the Mukachevo region until April 2025. The child required a special regimen, constant medical supervision, and strict adherence to doctors' recommendations. However, the mother systematically ignored them. The family was registered with social services, and after repeated instances of improper care, the child was removed from the family. After treatment, the boy was transferred to a rehabilitation center.

From April to November 2025, the officials of the institution were responsible for the child's life and health. Doctors emphasized the vital need for gluten-free and lactose-free diets. On the eve of the tragedy, international volunteers initiated the issue of the boy's treatment abroad. However, on December 4, 2025, the child died. The investigation established that during a sharp deterioration of his health, the center's doctor failed to ensure timely access to proper medical care. At the time of death, the child weighed 11 kg.

- the report says.

In the criminal proceedings, the pediatrician of the center was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 137 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the child's mother - under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation is ongoing. Urgent investigative actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy and the circle of persons whose actions or inaction could have led to the child's death.

According to Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent until their guilt is proven by a court's conviction.

Infant's death in Rivne: nurse notified of suspicion22.10.25, 15:11 • 4169 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
charity
Ukraine