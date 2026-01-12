In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 7-year-old child in a rehabilitation center

Under the procedural guidance of the Khust and Mukachevo district prosecutor's offices, the circumstances surrounding the death of a 7-year-old child at a comprehensive rehabilitation center for people with disabilities are being investigated. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the boy, born in 2018, lived with his mother in the Mukachevo region until April 2025. The child required a special regimen, constant medical supervision, and strict adherence to doctors' recommendations. However, the mother systematically ignored them. The family was registered with social services, and after repeated instances of improper care, the child was removed from the family. After treatment, the boy was transferred to a rehabilitation center.

From April to November 2025, the officials of the institution were responsible for the child's life and health. Doctors emphasized the vital need for gluten-free and lactose-free diets. On the eve of the tragedy, international volunteers initiated the issue of the boy's treatment abroad. However, on December 4, 2025, the child died. The investigation established that during a sharp deterioration of his health, the center's doctor failed to ensure timely access to proper medical care. At the time of death, the child weighed 11 kg. - the report says.

In the criminal proceedings, the pediatrician of the center was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 137 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the child's mother - under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation is ongoing. Urgent investigative actions are being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy and the circle of persons whose actions or inaction could have led to the child's death.

According to Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent until their guilt is proven by a court's conviction.

