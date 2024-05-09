In Zakarpattia, a mother and two children were poisoned by carbon monoxide
Kyiv • UNN
In Perechyn, Zakarpattia, a mother and two children were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
The incident occurred in Perechyn, Uzhhorod district. The cause of the poisoning is likely to be a malfunctioning gas boiler. The mother, born in 1987, and two children, born in 2014 and 2016, were hospitalized,
For reference
Carbon monoxide is one of the most common causes of accidents in homes heated by stoves, fireplaces or gas boilers. It is invisible, completely imperceptible and can lead to tragic consequences in a matter of minutes.
Recall
Three children were hospitalized with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Khust, Zakarpattia region.