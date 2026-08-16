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In Yemen, the government carried out more than 180 strikes against the Houthis; Israel announced the elimination of a Hezbollah commander

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

Yemen’s internationally recognized government carried out more than 180 attacks against the Houthis over 24 hours. Israel announced the elimination of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon.

In Yemen, the government carried out more than 180 strikes against the Houthis; Israel announced the elimination of a Hezbollah commander

The internationally recognized government of Yemen carried out more than 180 attacks on Iran-backed Houthi rebels over the past 24 hours, while Israel said it had eliminated a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon. CNN reports, according to UNN.

Details

The Yemeni government reported a large-scale military operation against the Houthis amid escalating conflict in the Middle East. It said more than 180 strikes had been carried out against positions of the Iran-backed group over the past 24 hours.

The Houthis reported a missile strike on Yemeni government forces, with dozens of soldiers killed07.08.26, 00:15 • 3480 views

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had eliminated a senior Hezbollah commander, Abu Hassan Alaa. According to Israel, the operation took place a day after deadly strikes by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

Iran said pilots had been detained in Qatar

Separately, an Iranian military official said Qatar was delaying an investigation into the fate of three pilots who, Tehran claims, have been held in the country for several months. Iranian state media reported this.

Qatar denies Iran's accusations regarding the detention of the pilots. The sides continue exchanging statements amid the worsening situation in the Middle East.

The Mokha Port in Yemen halted operations after more than 25 Houthi strikes15.08.26, 22:59 • 4846 views

Stepan Haftko

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