In Vinnytsia region, a man stole an electric wheelchair from a disabled pensioner: he faces 10 years in prison

In Vinnytsia region, a man stole an electric wheelchair from a disabled pensioner. The perpetrator was detained and faces up to 10 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the Vinnytsia Oblast police.

Details

According to law enforcement, the crime occurred on September 13 in the village of Yakushyntsi. The 74-year-old victim arrived at a fishing spot in an electric wheelchair. The wheelchair was next to him when a stranger approached the man. After a short conversation, the perpetrator got into the electric wheelchair and drove away in front of the pensioner. Due to his health condition, the Vinnytsia resident could do nothing, so he sought help from the police.

Soon, law enforcement officers found the stolen vehicle and returned it to the applicant, and the person involved in the crime was detained in a neighboring village. He turned out to be a 28-year-old resident of Vinnytsia, who had previously been prosecuted for various offenses.

Additionally

On September 14, investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 186 (Robbery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are currently underway, and the issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint is being decided.