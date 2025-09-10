A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.

In Sharhorod, Vinnytsia region, a 23-year-old former teacher was detained, who is likely involved in the murder of two students of a local lyceum. The man inflicted stab wounds to the teenagers' necks, from which they died while receiving medical care. An investigation has been launched, and a notice of suspicion is being prepared for the perpetrator, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the intentional murder of two schoolchildren of the Sharhorod Lyceum (p.1 art. 2 art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

As stated, the tragedy occurred on the morning of September 10 in Sharhorod, Zhmerynka district, Vinnytsia region. Waiting for the children who were going to school, the attacker suddenly attacked the teenagers, inflicting stab wounds to their necks. The children died from their injuries while receiving emergency medical care. The man fled the scene.

"The alleged perpetrator, who committed the audacious murder of two teenagers, has been detained. He turned out to be a local resident born in 2002, their former teacher. Urgent investigative actions are currently underway. A notice of suspicion and a motion for the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention to the suspect are being prepared," the prosecutors added.

A local resident reported the incident to law enforcement officers on the morning of September 10. The deceased were students of the 10th and 11th grades of one of the schools of the Sharhorod territorial community. The police quickly identified the alleged perpetrator and detained him. Currently, an investigative and operational group is working at the scene, clarifying all the circumstances of the incident.