Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

A 23-year-old man, a former teacher, has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast on suspicion of murdering two teenagers. He inflicted stab wounds to their necks, from which the children died.

In Sharhorod, Vinnytsia region, a 23-year-old former teacher was detained, who is likely involved in the murder of two students of a local lyceum. The man inflicted stab wounds to the teenagers' necks, from which they died while receiving medical care. An investigation has been launched, and a notice of suspicion is being prepared for the perpetrator, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the intentional murder of two schoolchildren of the Sharhorod Lyceum (p.1 art. 2 art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the message says.

As stated, the tragedy occurred on the morning of September 10 in Sharhorod, Zhmerynka district, Vinnytsia region. Waiting for the children who were going to school, the attacker suddenly attacked the teenagers, inflicting stab wounds to their necks. The children died from their injuries while receiving emergency medical care. The man fled the scene.

"The alleged perpetrator, who committed the audacious murder of two teenagers, has been detained. He turned out to be a local resident born in 2002, their former teacher. Urgent investigative actions are currently underway. A notice of suspicion and a motion for the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention to the suspect are being prepared," the prosecutors added.

Earlier, UNN wrote that a tragedy occurred in the city of Sharhorod, Zhmerynka district, Vinnytsia region. The bodies of two teenagers with numerous stab wounds were found near the city hospital.

A local resident reported the incident to law enforcement officers on the morning of September 10. The deceased were students of the 10th and 11th grades of one of the schools of the Sharhorod territorial community. The police quickly identified the alleged perpetrator and detained him. Currently, an investigative and operational group is working at the scene, clarifying all the circumstances of the incident.

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ukraine