In Vienna, a necklace adorned with more than 600 diamonds and valued at over $4 million was stolen from a museum

In Vienna, an international manhunt has been launched for two men suspected of stealing a platinum necklace set with more than 600 diamonds from the Museum of Applied Arts (MAK). The value of the jewelry, created for the former royal family of Egypt, is estimated at more than $4 million, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to police, the robbery took place on Thursday afternoon. Two men smashed a glass display case at the museum and took the jewelry, after which they fled in the direction of Vienna City Park.

Law enforcement officials believe that one of the robbers may have been carrying a firearm. Surveillance cameras captured both men without masks, and police have already released their photographs and called on the public to help locate them.

The necklace was created for Egypt’s royal family

The stolen platinum necklace was part of an exhibition by the Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry house, which is being held at Vienna’s Museum of Applied Arts and is scheduled to run until September.

The Apollo Gallery in the Louvre has reopened for the first time after the robbery

The jewelry was created at the time for the former Egyptian royal family. The necklace is adorned with more than 600 diamonds, and its value, according to preliminary estimates, exceeds $4 million.

Vienna police continue to search for the suspects and ask anyone with information about their whereabouts or the circumstances of the robbery to contact law enforcement.

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