In Ukraine, the number of officials has been reduced by almost 30% - the Prime Minister
Kyiv • UNN
In the last three years, Ukraine has reduced the number of officials by 30%, which amounts to over 30,000 people. The optimization of the state apparatus continues through the digitization of services and the improvement of registries.
In the last three years, the number of officials in Ukraine has been reduced by almost 30%. This is an important element of state budget savings. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, reports UNN.
Shmyhal stated that the Cabinet of Ministers is constantly looking for ways to save and optimize the budget to use it more effectively. He reminded that all taxes go to fund the Defense Forces.
The military budget for this year amounts to 2.2 trillion UAH. Ukraine collects slightly less but also attracts borrowed resources through bonds. Shmyhal noted that partner assistance of nearly 1.3 trillion UAH is directed towards meeting civilian needs.
There is a constant optimization of management bodies, central executive authorities, and ministries. During this period, we have reduced the number of officials by almost 30%. That is, the number of state officials has decreased by more than 30,000. This is an important element of state budget savings over the last three years of war
He noted that the government continues to work to accelerate the provision of public services through the digitalization of services, the introduction of digital tools, the establishment of quality registries, and data exchange between registries.
In January, the government approved the creation of the Agency for National Unity — a key structure that will help implement initiatives for interaction with the Ukrainian community and non-governmental organizations in host countries.
Prior to this, the Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Reintegration to the Ministry of National Unity.