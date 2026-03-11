In Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale war with the Russian Federation, 688 children have died, and another 2392 have been injured - Lubinets

$43.860.0351.040.33
03:03 PM • 178 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 1468 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 7122 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 12597 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM • 21245 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 32419 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 31720 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44060 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 118090 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87447 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Popular news
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the USMarch 11, 05:50 AM • 32655 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 42971 views
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian Paralympians10:48 AM • 10410 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine10:51 AM • 18373 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 12501 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert01:32 PM • 6980 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 9368 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 43033 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 55547 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 118090 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision02:04 PM • 3770 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 12552 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 31305 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 31735 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 41560 views
In Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale war with the Russian Federation, 688 children have died, and another 2392 have been injured - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

Dmytro Lubinets published data on the death of 688 and injury of 2392 children since the beginning of the invasion. Also, 23 cases of sexual violence were recorded.

In Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale war with the Russian Federation, 688 children have died, and another 2392 have been injured - Lubinets

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 688 children have died in Ukraine, and another 2,392 children have been injured. At least 23 cases of sexual violence against minors have also been recorded. This was announced by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, during an interactive dialogue with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, UNN reports.

Since 2014, Russia has been killing, maiming, and deporting Ukrainian children. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion alone, 688 children have died, 2,392 have been injured, and at least 23 cases of sexual violence have been recorded. 4,505 educational institutions and 2,551 medical facilities have been damaged or destroyed.

- Dmytro Lubinets emphasized.

Lubinets also drew attention to the problem of forced deportation of Ukrainian children. According to him, hundreds of places where Russia takes minors are known. There, children are subjected to ideological re-education and militarization.

He stressed that these facts are direct evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Commissioner called on the international community for concrete actions – to facilitate the return of deported children, demand information from Russia about their whereabouts, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to Lubinets, Russia's actions should be recognized as genocide of the Ukrainian people, which will be evidence of the international community's readiness to call these crimes by their proper names.

UN recognizes Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children as a crime against humanity10.03.26, 23:49 • 8868 views

Olga Rozgon

