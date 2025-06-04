In Ukraine, no new contracts will be concluded for the creation of films with budgetary funds until the previous ones have been filmed

In 2025, films, the production of which began in previous years, are financed from budgetary funds. New contracts are not allowed to be concluded until the completion of the creation of previous films. This is reported by UNN with reference to the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk.

Details

It is established that in 2025, films, the production (creation) of which was started in previous years, are financed from budgetary funds. In 2025, the State Film Agency is not allowed to conclude new contracts for the production (creation) of films until the completion of the production (creation) of films for which an advance payment was made, etc. - Melnychuk noted.

We remind you that the other day the Cabinet of Ministers appointed a new head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinematography. It became Ukrainian producer and head of the Odesa Film Studio Andriy Osypov. He is an expert of the commission for granting grants from the President of Ukraine.

Addendum

The State Agency for Cinematography was returned to the subordination of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications. Before that, it existed separately from government structures for some time.