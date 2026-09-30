In Ukraine, nearly 1.6 million hectares of winter grains have already been sown

As of September 30, Ukrainian farmers had sown 1,594.5 thousand hectares with winter grain crops—30.6% of the projected area. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reports this, UNN writes.

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The largest areas were sown with wheat and triticale—1,424.2 thousand hectares (31.4% of the projection). Barley was sown on 124.2 thousand hectares (20.9%), and rye on 46.1 thousand hectares (60.1%).

At the same time, the rapeseed sowing campaign is closest to completion: 1,018 thousand hectares, or 92.1% of the projection.

The following regions lead in terms of the total areas sown with winter grain crops:

Mykolaiv region—253.5 thousand hectares have already been sown (195.5 thousand hectares with winter wheat and triticale and 58 thousand hectares with winter barley).

Dnipropetrovsk region: 164.9 thousand hectares sown (161.1 thousand hectares of wheat and triticale, 3.5 thousand hectares of barley, and 0.3 thousand hectares of rye).

Poltava region has 130.4 thousand hectares sown with winter grain crops (124.8 thousand hectares of wheat and triticale, 0.7 thousand hectares of barley, and 4.9 thousand hectares of rye).

In Ukraine, the harvesting of wheat, barley, peas and rapeseed has been completed — how much was harvested