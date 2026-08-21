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In Ukraine, 22,000 apartment buildings have electric heating - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2036 views

Communities are advised to prepare generators and set up Points of Invincibility nearby.

In Ukraine, 22,000 apartment buildings have electric heating - Shmyhal

There are 22,000 multi-story residential buildings with electric heating in Ukraine. To prepare for next winter, communities are advised to prepare generators, and Points of Invincibility should operate near such buildings. Ukraine’s Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this during the question hour in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As for buildings with electric heating, there are 22,000 multi-story residential buildings with electric heating in the country. This is a huge number of subscribers. As part of the resilience plan, we proposed that communities and community leaders prepare for next winter and start preparing the appropriate generators

- the Energy Minister said.

At the same time, he noted that energy equipment is being brought into Ukraine in large quantities from the Energy Support Fund.

We are bringing in generators in large quantities - tens of thousands of tonnes of energy equipment from the Energy Support Fund. In particular, generators, including high-capacity ones. From 0.3 to one and a half, and even up to two megawatts. In principle, there will be enough such equipment to maintain heating. Near such buildings, the State Emergency Service or local authorities обязательно install and must install Points of Invincibility, and in the event that the power goes out in such buildings, people can обязательно: first, use the Points; second, local authorities must ensure the appropriate generation capacity. In particular, when we are talking about critical infrastructure facilities, such buildings must fall within this hundred of their own generation

- Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

As a reminder

The cost of generators in Ukraine ranges from UAH 8,000 to UAH 150,000, depending on capacity, engine type, and brand. For apartments, inverters or EcoFlow portable power stations are recommended as an alternative.

Alla Kiosak

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Denys Shmyhal