"In two or four weeks": Trump asked for time to assess Ukraine's ceasefire efforts

Ukraine is ready to cease fire, however, it is difficult to assess whether Kyiv's efforts are sufficient for this. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, answering this question, he cannot say either "yes" or "no".

I think Zelenskyy is a strong guy. And he is not easy to deal with. But I think he wants to stop. It's a very bad thing what's happening there. I think he wants to stop. But I could answer that question better in two weeks or four weeks. I hope the answer will be that he wants to solve this problem - Trump noted.

At the same time, he is convinced that Ukrainians are ready for a ceasefire.

"They are ready for peace talks," the US President summarized.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, stated his readiness to discuss a future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to propose a memorandum defining the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire.

Later, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia and Ukraine could sign a memorandum, after which an agreement on ending the full-scale war would be signed. At the same time, the memorandum, according to him, should include a norm that would provide for a ceasefire.

