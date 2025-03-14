In Zakarpattia region a "yellow" level of danger has been declared due to rising water levels in the river
Kyiv • UNN
A rise in water levels of 2-3 meters is expected in the lower reaches of the Borzhava River on March 14-16. Possible flooding of the floodplain is expected, a yellow level of danger has been announced.
Details
"On March 14-16, in the lower reaches of the Borzhava River (Tysa sub-basin, Zakarpattia Oblast), the water level is expected to rise by 2.0-3.0 m (above the levels at 20:00 on March 13), a possible initial outflow of water onto the floodplain. I level of danger - yellow", - the message reads.
Reference
A floodplain is a relatively leveled (flat) part of the bottom of a river valley, which is periodically flooded by water during floods or high water.