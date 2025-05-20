In the USA, pornography generated by artificial intelligence has been criminalized
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump signed a law prohibiting the distribution of pornographic deepfakes and other nude images created by artificial intelligence. Social media platforms are required to remove content within 48 hours.
United States President Donald Trump has signed a law banning "revenge porn" and nude images created by artificial intelligence.
This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN and Fox News.
Details
Trump on Monday signed a law criminalizing the dangerous spread of pornographic images, both real and created by artificial intelligence (AI), including "revenge porn."
This is the first high-profile technology legislation passed by the new administration.
With the growing popularity of image creation using artificial intelligence, countless women have been harassed with deepfakes and other explicit images distributed against their will.
He noted that it is terrible and wrong.
We've all heard of deepfakes. They happen to me all the time, but no one does anything. I ask Pam [Bondi]: "Can you help me, Pam?" She says: "No, I'm too busy with other things. Don't worry, you'll survive." But many people don't survive, it's true, and it's so terrible... Today we're making it completely illegal
In April 2025, after successfully passing through the Senate, a bill was passed that criminalizes the publication or threats to publish malicious intimate images, including deepfakes and pornography generated by artificial intelligence.
The law requires social media platforms to remove offensive content within 48 hours and ban users from posting duplicates, and also allows the Federal Trade Commission to sue non-compliant platforms. The law also adds protection for victims and clarifies the rules of prosecution for the police, CNN reports.
Let us remind you
US First Lady Melania Trump supported the Take It Down bill against deepfake pornography.
According to PornHub, Ukraine ranked 15th in the world in terms of views.