Majority of US voters support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression - national poll

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16177 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106346 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168372 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106115 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342734 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173378 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144736 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196091 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124808 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+9°
0m/s
56%
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159686 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37788 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85258 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23448 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20310 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20361 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23503 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37858 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47136 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135737 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Majority of US voters support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression - national poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52219 views

According to an NBC News poll, 61% of US voters sympathize more with Ukraine in the war. At the same time, 49% believe that Trump is more supportive of Russia.

Majority of US voters support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression - national poll

Sixty-one percent of registered U.S. voters choose Ukraine when asked which of the two warring countries they sympathize with more.

This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

According to a new NBC News national poll, the sympathies of U.S. citizens are mostly on the side of Ukraine.

61% of registered voters choose Ukraine when asked which of the two countries they sympathize with more.

Also, 35% say they no longer favor either side.

U.S. President Donald Trump is more sympathetic to ..

When asked whose side U.S. President Donald Trump's sympathies are on, in their opinion:

  • 49% of survey respondents chose Russia;
    • 40% said they believe Trump does not sympathize with either side;
      • only 8% chose Ukraine;
        • about 3% said they were not sure.

          Affiliation to the political camp

          Those whose personal sympathies are more in favor of Ukraine are most likely to be Democrats (88% of them chose Ukraine), independents (59%) and people with higher levels of education and income, NBC News writes.

          Interestingly, there are some divisions within the Republican Party.

          53% of Republicans with higher education say their sympathies are more with Ukraine, while 62% of Republicans without higher education say their sympathies are not with either country.

          - the publication writes, relying on national survey data.

          Age groups

          When asked how voters rate Trump's position on Ukraine and Russia, most Democrats, independents, suburban women, voters of color, and voters of all ages (except 50-64) believe that Trump is more sympathetic to Russia.

          Among Republicans, 70% believe that Trump does not sympathize with any of the nations. Another 14% say Trump is more sympathetic to Russia, and 13% say he is more sympathetic to Ukraine.

          The main focus of U.S. residents is domestic affairs

          Currently, 61% want America to focus on its domestic affairs, while 33% believe it has not been strong enough on the world stage. Democrats are moving in the opposite direction: from 49%-40% in favor of focusing on domestic policy in 2022 to 57%-37% now, when America is not strong enough on the international stage.

          Overall, 51% of American voters prefer to focus on home, while 43% believe that America is not strong enough on the world stage. This is similar to three years ago, when 50% said they were focused on home and 41% said America was not strong enough on the world stage.

          Reminder

          U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would hold telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, specifying that among the topics to be discussed would be "asset allocation"; he also specifically mentioned "territories" and "power plant".

          Critical U.S. role in countering Russia: Rubio's call forced Hungary to stop sabotaging sanctions 17.03.25, 12:45 • 77386 views

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
          Donald Trump
          United States
          Ukraine
