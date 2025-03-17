Majority of US voters support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression - national poll
Kyiv • UNN
According to an NBC News poll, 61% of US voters sympathize more with Ukraine in the war. At the same time, 49% believe that Trump is more supportive of Russia.
Sixty-one percent of registered U.S. voters choose Ukraine when asked which of the two warring countries they sympathize with more.
This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.
According to a new NBC News national poll, the sympathies of U.S. citizens are mostly on the side of Ukraine.
61% of registered voters choose Ukraine when asked which of the two countries they sympathize with more.
Also, 35% say they no longer favor either side.
U.S. President Donald Trump is more sympathetic to ..
When asked whose side U.S. President Donald Trump's sympathies are on, in their opinion:
- 49% of survey respondents chose Russia;
- 40% said they believe Trump does not sympathize with either side;
- only 8% chose Ukraine;
- about 3% said they were not sure.
Affiliation to the political camp
Those whose personal sympathies are more in favor of Ukraine are most likely to be Democrats (88% of them chose Ukraine), independents (59%) and people with higher levels of education and income, NBC News writes.
Interestingly, there are some divisions within the Republican Party.
53% of Republicans with higher education say their sympathies are more with Ukraine, while 62% of Republicans without higher education say their sympathies are not with either country.
Age groups
When asked how voters rate Trump's position on Ukraine and Russia, most Democrats, independents, suburban women, voters of color, and voters of all ages (except 50-64) believe that Trump is more sympathetic to Russia.
Among Republicans, 70% believe that Trump does not sympathize with any of the nations. Another 14% say Trump is more sympathetic to Russia, and 13% say he is more sympathetic to Ukraine.
The main focus of U.S. residents is domestic affairs
Currently, 61% want America to focus on its domestic affairs, while 33% believe it has not been strong enough on the world stage. Democrats are moving in the opposite direction: from 49%-40% in favor of focusing on domestic policy in 2022 to 57%-37% now, when America is not strong enough on the international stage.
Overall, 51% of American voters prefer to focus on home, while 43% believe that America is not strong enough on the world stage. This is similar to three years ago, when 50% said they were focused on home and 41% said America was not strong enough on the world stage.
Reminder
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would hold telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, specifying that among the topics to be discussed would be "asset allocation"; he also specifically mentioned "territories" and "power plant".
Critical U.S. role in countering Russia: Rubio's call forced Hungary to stop sabotaging sanctions 17.03.25, 12:45 • 77386 views