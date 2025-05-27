$41.570.06
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

In the US, three more escapees from the prison in New Orleans have been caught: two remain at large

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

In Louisiana, three more prisoners who escaped from a New Orleans prison have been detained. Two fugitives are still at large, and they have been charged with additional charges related to the escape.

In the US, three more escapees from the prison in New Orleans have been caught: two remain at large

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced on Monday that three more inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail earlier this month have been apprehended. Two fugitives remain at large, reports CBS News, writes UNN.

Details

Inmate Lenton Vanburen was apprehended in Baton Rouge, Murrill said on social media. Leo Tate and Germaine Donald were arrested in Walker County, Texas, by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Murrill said in another post.

Vanburen was originally serving time for violating parole, possessing a firearm, and illegally carrying a weapon. Five people have been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting Vanburen.

Tate was originally jailed on charges of burglary, possession of a firearm, and illegal carrying of a weapon. He also has a criminal history that includes attempted second-degree murder. Donald was originally arrested on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In the USA, 4 people from Louisiana have already been caught, and 6 are still at large: 5,000 dollars have been awarded to the city20.05.25, 10:10 • 3080 views

According to Murrill, the three men will now face additional charges related to the escape. 10 inmates escaped from the prison on May 16, and three were captured within the first 24 hours of the escape.

Surveillance video shows several inmates opening a cell door and breaking through a wall behind the cell's toilet at approximately 12:22 a.m. Central Time on May 16. At approximately 1:00 a.m., video shows the inmates fleeing the building through a nearby loading dock, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The escape went unnoticed by the Sheriff's Office until approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday. At the time of the escape, no sheriff's deputy was assigned to the area from which the inmates initiated the escape.

At least 13 people have been arrested in connection with the escape of 10 inmates. In particular, a prison maintenance worker who was charged with shutting off the water in the cell that the inmates used during the escape by removing the toilet from the wall.

Ten prisoners escaped from a prison in New Orleans, USA, some of whom are accused of murder. They managed to break free by tearing down the cell door and breaking through the wall - for this they tore the toilet and sink out of it.

