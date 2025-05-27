In the US, three more escapees from the prison in New Orleans have been caught: two remain at large

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced on Monday that three more inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail earlier this month have been apprehended. Two fugitives remain at large, reports CBS News, writes UNN.

Inmate Lenton Vanburen was apprehended in Baton Rouge, Murrill said on social media. Leo Tate and Germaine Donald were arrested in Walker County, Texas, by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Murrill said in another post.

Vanburen was originally serving time for violating parole, possessing a firearm, and illegally carrying a weapon. Five people have been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting Vanburen.

Tate was originally jailed on charges of burglary, possession of a firearm, and illegal carrying of a weapon. He also has a criminal history that includes attempted second-degree murder. Donald was originally arrested on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to Murrill, the three men will now face additional charges related to the escape. 10 inmates escaped from the prison on May 16, and three were captured within the first 24 hours of the escape.

Surveillance video shows several inmates opening a cell door and breaking through a wall behind the cell's toilet at approximately 12:22 a.m. Central Time on May 16. At approximately 1:00 a.m., video shows the inmates fleeing the building through a nearby loading dock, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The escape went unnoticed by the Sheriff's Office until approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday. At the time of the escape, no sheriff's deputy was assigned to the area from which the inmates initiated the escape.

At least 13 people have been arrested in connection with the escape of 10 inmates. In particular, a prison maintenance worker who was charged with shutting off the water in the cell that the inmates used during the escape by removing the toilet from the wall.

Ten prisoners escaped from a prison in New Orleans, USA, some of whom are accused of murder. They managed to break free by tearing down the cell door and breaking through the wall - for this they tore the toilet and sink out of it.