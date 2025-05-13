In the temporarily occupied territory, the occupiers illegally deprived 13 employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP of their liberty - Energoatom

In the Zaporizhzhia region, since the beginning of the occupation of the largest station in Europe, russia has begun unprecedented pressure on the employees of the nuclear power plant who refused to side with the invaders and sign "contracts" with rosatom. This is reported by UNN with reference to Energoatom.

Details

It is reported that about five thousand specialists were able to leave the temporarily occupied Energodar. NAEK "Energoatom" takes care of their employment in other divisions of the company. It is currently known about at least 13 employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, who were deprived of their freedom by the russians in the temporarily occupied territory.

Among these people, seven were "sentenced" to imprisonment, and three are still in prisons awaiting fake verdicts. Three more people are considered missing, their fate remains unknown. Also, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the russians tortured to death the diver of the ZNPP Andriy Goncharuk.

The decision to leave is not easy, but staying in conditions of threat, without legal protection, under the supervision of the military is even more dangerous - noted in Energoatom.

Torture and work at gunpoint: Ukraine reports labour rights violations of specialists at occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

At the same time, the invaders continue to use the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a military object. Military vehicles are standing in the engine rooms of the units, and explosive weapons are stored. The station equipment is increasingly degrading, and there is no safe scenario for restarting the ZNPP.

All illegally imprisoned nuclear workers must be immediately released from russian captivity. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must be immediately transferred to the control of its legal operator – Energoatom, and russia must withdraw its military and military equipment from the station. This is the only way to restore nuclear and radiation safety of the entire continent - noted in Energoatom.

Addendum

Ukraine is unable to carry out proper investigation of operational events at the ZNPP, which is caused by a lack of complete information. The only source of data remains a report of limited content from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).