In the Russian Federation, for the second night in a row, they are reporting a drone attack on the "Energy" plant

Residents of the Russian city of Yelets in the Lipetsk region report that drones have again attacked the "Energiya" plant. It is also reported that a drone fell in the industrial zone of Yelets. This was reported by Russian media and regional authorities, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Yelets was subjected to another massive attack by UAVs at night.

Residents of Yelets report that the Energiya plant was attacked again, ASTRA reports.

"The region has been subjected to a massive UAV raid. Air defense and suppression equipment are working in Lipetsk and Yelets," said Igor Artamonov, the governor of the region, in a telegram channel.

Later it was reported about the fall of drones in the industrial zone of Yelets.

"The fall of drones in the industrial zone of Yelets. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Operational services are working on the spot," Artamonov said in a statement.

"On the night of May 23, drones already attacked Yelets and hit the Energiya PAT plant, which specializes in the production of chemical power sources. The plant's products are widely used in various sectors, including the defense industry, civil aviation, marine transport and the energy complex. As a result of the attack, one of the workshops caught fire and 9 employees of the enterprise were injured," ASTRA said in a statement.

