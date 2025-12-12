In the residential complex "Gardens of Riviera" by KUB Corporation, the handover of keys to investors of section No. 13 has begun

The international development corporation KYB announces the start of the key handover process for investors of Section No. 13 of the "Riviera Gardens" residential district, located in northern Odesa. The building has been officially commissioned following all legally required inspections and the receipt of positive regulatory conclusions, UNN reports.

Section No. 13 represents a significant phase in the district’s development, as its construction continued under the challenging conditions of wartime. Despite air-raid alerts, energy restrictions, and numerous operational risks, the work progressed without interruption and in full accordance with the approved schedule.

The section includes comfort-class apartments ranging from compact smart layouts to spacious units with flexible zoning options. Some apartments overlook the internal courtyards, while others face the Odesa Bay. The building’s location within an already established and inhabited block ensures future residents have direct access to the area’s existing commercial infrastructure.

"‘Riviera Gardens’ have become not only a reflection of modern urban development standards but also a symbol of the resilience of the construction sector in Ukraine. We continued working to preserve the trust and expectations of our investors, and neither missile attacks nor power outages were able to halt this process. These keys we hand over today represent access to a comfortable life—an obligation we fulfilled despite all challenges," said Oleg Nevzorov, founder of KYB Corporation.

Meanwhile, construction work is also nearing completion in Sections No. 11 and No. 12. KYB intends to finalize these sections and begin handing over keys to investors in 2026. The project schedule is shaped by the stability of material supply, safety requirements and technical considerations.

The "Riviera Gardens" district is designed according to the "short distances" concept and spans approximately seven hectares. The project includes:

a landscaped park with recreational areas;

children’s and sports playgrounds;

a kindergarten that will be transferred to the local community upon completion;

commercial premises on the ground floors (shops, pharmacies, various services);

perimeter parking areas that support the “car-free courtyards” concept and create a safe pedestrian environment.

The number of available apartments in the sections nearing completion is limited. Current listings, construction progress, and details about the concept and technical execution of the "Riviera Gardens" project are available on the official website: https://ua.riviera-gardens.com.ua

Background

KYB is an international development corporation that has been shaping modern living standards in Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Montenegro—and soon in Greece, the UAE, Austria, and Indonesia—for more than 20 years. Over this period, KYB has constructed approximately 3 million m² of residential and commercial real estate and built a team of more than 6,000 specialists who manage the full development cycle—from attracting international investments to post-commissioning property management.