In the residential complex "Gardens of Riviera" by KUB Corporation, the handover of keys to investors of section No. 13 has begun

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 7282 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 17186 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 29876 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 39511 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 34296 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 34148 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 49110 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22030 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21913 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17244 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Popular news
EU unwavering in its commitment to a just peace for Ukraine without the seeds of new conflicts - von der LeyenDecember 12, 12:04 AM • 5548 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 13828 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 4414 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs03:58 AM • 13119 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 14192 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 49110 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 53909 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 54010 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 64718 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 65078 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 34017 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 35292 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 40521 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 36757 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 44891 views
In the residential complex "Gardens of Riviera" by KUB Corporation, the handover of keys to investors of section No. 13 has begun

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

The international corporation KUB has started handing over keys to investors of the 13th section of the "Gardens of Riviera" residential complex in Odesa. The building has been officially put into operation after successfully passing all inspections, despite construction taking place during wartime. The completion of sections 11 and 12 is planned for 2026.

In the residential complex "Gardens of Riviera" by KUB Corporation, the handover of keys to investors of section No. 13 has begun

The international development corporation KYB announces the start of the key handover process for investors of Section No. 13 of the "Riviera Gardens" residential district, located in northern Odesa. The building has been officially commissioned following all legally required inspections and the receipt of positive regulatory conclusions, UNN reports.

Section No. 13 represents a significant phase in the district’s development, as its construction continued under the challenging conditions of wartime. Despite air-raid alerts, energy restrictions, and numerous operational risks, the work progressed without interruption and in full accordance with the approved schedule.

The section includes comfort-class apartments ranging from compact smart layouts to spacious units with flexible zoning options. Some apartments overlook the internal courtyards, while others face the Odesa Bay. The building’s location within an already established and inhabited block ensures future residents have direct access to the area’s existing commercial infrastructure.

"‘Riviera Gardens’ have become not only a reflection of modern urban development standards but also a symbol of the resilience of the construction sector in Ukraine. We continued working to preserve the trust and expectations of our investors, and neither missile attacks nor power outages were able to halt this process. These keys we hand over today represent access to a comfortable life—an obligation we fulfilled despite all challenges," said Oleg Nevzorov, founder of KYB Corporation.

Meanwhile, construction work is also nearing completion in Sections No. 11 and No. 12. KYB intends to finalize these sections and begin handing over keys to investors in 2026. The project schedule is shaped by the stability of material supply, safety requirements and technical considerations.

The "Riviera Gardens" district is designed according to the "short distances" concept and spans approximately seven hectares. The project includes:

  • a landscaped park with recreational areas;
    • children’s and sports playgrounds;
      • a kindergarten that will be transferred to the local community upon completion;
        • commercial premises on the ground floors (shops, pharmacies, various services);
          • perimeter parking areas that support the “car-free courtyards” concept and create a safe pedestrian environment.

            The number of available apartments in the sections nearing completion is limited. Current listings, construction progress, and details about the concept and technical execution of the "Riviera Gardens" project are available on the official website: https://ua.riviera-gardens.com.ua

            Background

            KYB is an international development corporation that has been shaping modern living standards in Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Montenegro—and soon in Greece, the UAE, Austria, and Indonesia—for more than 20 years. Over this period, KYB has constructed approximately 3 million m² of residential and commercial real estate and built a team of more than 6,000 specialists who manage the full development cycle—from attracting international investments to post-commissioning property management.

            Lilia Podolyak

            Business News
            Real estate
            Odesa