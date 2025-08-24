In the Murmansk region, authorities restricted mobile internet speed

The authorities of the Murmansk region announced an artificial reduction in mobile internet speed, explaining it as "protection of public order." Despite the restrictions, the region has not been attacked today, writes UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

The Murmansk operational headquarters announced a "reduction in access speed" to mobile internet "for the safety of citizens, protection of public order in the region."

The Ministry of Regional Security asks residents of the North to understand the temporary inconveniences. When the situation stabilizes, restrictive measures will be lifted immediately - the message says.

At the same time, the Murmansk region has not been attacked today, unlike other regions of the Russian Federation. According to the state channel RT, in St. Petersburg, communication has been degraded for a day after an attack by Ukrainian UAVs.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the SBU and SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a repeated drone attack on the gas processing complex in the Russian port of Ust-Luga. This is the second such operation this year, aimed at limiting Moscow's revenues from energy trade.