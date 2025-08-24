In the Murmansk region, authorities restricted mobile internet speed

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
10:46 AM • 2728 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 12922 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
07:11 AM • 13911 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 18043 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 55513 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 55287 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 30434 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 54457 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34625 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 37283 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
4.1m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news
"ATESH" partisans attacked an energy facility on the railway in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian FederationVideoAugust 24, 02:29 AM • 5004 views
Ukraine to be covered by short-term rains and thunderstorms: what weather is expected on SundayPhotoAugust 24, 03:58 AM • 5334 views
US approves sale of over 3,000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine - WSJAugust 24, 04:31 AM • 3638 views
Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 47-year-old woman killedPhotoAugust 24, 04:45 AM • 4066 views
Russian climber spent 11 days on Peak Pobeda in Kyrgyzstan and died09:59 AM • 3464 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 18040 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 55510 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 34464 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 47398 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 35721 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Carpathian Mountains
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 37282 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 23749 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 25137 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 27828 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 34559 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Cruise missile
COVID-19
Euro

In the Murmansk region, authorities restricted mobile internet speed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Local authorities announced an artificial reduction in mobile internet speed with the aim of "protecting public order."

In the Murmansk region, authorities restricted mobile internet speed

The authorities of the Murmansk region announced an artificial reduction in mobile internet speed, explaining it as "protection of public order." Despite the restrictions, the region has not been attacked today, writes UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

The Murmansk operational headquarters announced a "reduction in access speed" to mobile internet "for the safety of citizens, protection of public order in the region."

The Ministry of Regional Security asks residents of the North to understand the temporary inconveniences. When the situation stabilizes, restrictive measures will be lifted immediately

- the message says.

At the same time, the Murmansk region has not been attacked today, unlike other regions of the Russian Federation. According to the state channel RT, in St. Petersburg, communication has been degraded for a day after an attack by Ukrainian UAVs.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the SBU and SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a repeated drone attack on the gas processing complex in the Russian port of Ust-Luga. This is the second such operation this year, aimed at limiting Moscow's revenues from energy trade.

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle