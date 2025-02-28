“In the middle": Trump answers who he supports in the war
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump said he supports both sides in the war - Ukraine and Russia.
Details
Trump was asked which side he was on - Russia's or Ukraine's - and he replied: "I'm in the middle.
"I'm for both Ukraine and Russia," Trump said.
Recall
At a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , US President Donald Trump confirmedthat the mining agreement with Ukraine will be signed today and emphasized that this is a great commitment on the part of the United States.