In the Kirovohrad region, a one-year-old girl died in the hospital.
A one-year-old girl has died at the central district hospital of Svitlovodsk, and the circumstances of her death are being investigated by law enforcement. The head of the RMA has instructed to initiate a service investigation and has taken personal control of the situation.
In the city of Svitlovodsk, Kirovohrad region, a one-year-old girl died in the central district hospital. The circumstances are being established by law enforcement. This was reported by the news website of Kropyvnytskyi and the region "Zlatopil," writes UNN.
The information was confirmed by the police.
"On March 3, 2025, a resident of the city of Svitlovodsk contacted the police regarding the death of her one-year-old daughter in the hospital. To fully and objectively clarify the circumstances of the child's death, the information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under part 2, clause 2 of Article 115 and part 2 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," - reported the spokesperson for the regional police, Vitalina Bevzenko.
The circumstances of the event are being investigated by the detectives.
The head of the Kirovohrad RMA Andriy Raikovych tasked the director of the health department of the regional administration to initiate a service investigation and took the situation under personal control.
The publication was unable to obtain a comment from the hospital.
In the Telegram channel "Oko Kropyvnytskyi," the child's mother appealed to all concerned to raise awareness of the situation.
