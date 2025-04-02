In the Donetsk region, a deputy commander is suspected of involving military personnel in the construction of his own house
Kyiv • UNN
The deputy commander is suspected of abuse of office. He involved three servicemen in the construction of his own house, causing losses of UAH 2.7 million.
In the Donetsk region, a deputy commander of a military unit and a commander of a material support battalion have been notified of suspicion for involving three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the construction of a residential building.
This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Details
Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region, the officials of one of the military units were notified of suspicion of abuse of office, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
The investigation became aware that in the period from March 2023 to August 2024, the deputy commander of the military unit, with the help of the commander of the material support battalion, abused his official position, namely, involved three servicemen in the construction and maintenance of his own house.
In the process of construction, the servicemen did not perform military service duties. In addition, they received additional remuneration. In this regard, the state suffered damages in the amount of 2.7 million hryvnias.
Currently, a pre-trial investigation is underway, which is being conducted by investigators of the Bureau of Economic Security.
Addition
Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to four organizers of the illegal scheme, who for money transferred servicemen from the front line to units that are not involved in active hostilities. Among the defendants in the case is the former deputy chief of staff of one of the commands of the types of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Employees of the SBI in cooperation with the SBU exposed and blocked another scheme of illegal removal of conscripts outside of Ukraine. It was organized by an employee of a law enforcement agency from the Odesa region.