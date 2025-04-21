In the Cherkasy region, Russian drones attacked at dawn: an infrastructure object was damaged

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained
Exclusive
06:59 AM • 696 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 11257 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

03:08 AM • 27032 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

02:26 AM • 43449 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 29057 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 34119 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 53479 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 72189 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 58563 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 69084 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
0m/s
51%
748 mm
Popular news

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

April 20, 09:39 PM • 21911 views

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

April 20, 11:15 PM • 14747 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

01:20 AM • 24896 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

01:56 AM • 21585 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 55776 views
Publications

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

05:47 AM • 11259 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 37891 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 40176 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 72189 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 56775 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Pope Francis

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 69084 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 38913 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 40179 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 40826 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 74425 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

M142 HIMARS

Financial Times

TikTok

In the Cherkasy region, Russian drones attacked at dawn: an infrastructure object was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2490 views

Today at dawn, the Cherkasy region was attacked by Russian drones. Air defense forces shot down 8 UAVs, however, due to the RF attack, an infrastructure object was damaged; there were no casualties.

In the Cherkasy region, Russian drones attacked at dawn: an infrastructure object was damaged

In Cherkasy region, as a result of a Russian drone attack today at dawn, an infrastructure object was damaged, reported on Monday the head of the Cherkasy OVA Ihor Taburets on Telegram, writes UNN.

At dawn, Cherkasy region came under the enemy's aim. The Russian Federation directed attack drones at the region. Thanks to our defenders, there were no casualties. In our sky, 8 Russian UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces and means. However, as a result of Russian aggression, an infrastructure object was damaged

- Taburets wrote.

There are currently no reports from the population regarding property damage, according to him.

Russian drones attacked Cherkasy, infrastructure facility damaged in the region26.03.25, 08:43 • 13307 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Anti-aircraft warfare
Brent
$67.08
Bitcoin
$87,548.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,396.60
Ethereum
$1,649.53