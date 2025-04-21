In the Cherkasy region, Russian drones attacked at dawn: an infrastructure object was damaged

In Cherkasy region, as a result of a Russian drone attack today at dawn, an infrastructure object was damaged, reported on Monday the head of the Cherkasy OVA Ihor Taburets on Telegram, writes UNN.

At dawn, Cherkasy region came under the enemy's aim. The Russian Federation directed attack drones at the region. Thanks to our defenders, there were no casualties. In our sky, 8 Russian UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces and means. However, as a result of Russian aggression, an infrastructure object was damaged - Taburets wrote.

There are currently no reports from the population regarding property damage, according to him.

Russian drones attacked Cherkasy, infrastructure facility damaged in the region