In Sumy, water will be supplied according to a schedule with reduced pressure
Kyiv • UNN
Residents of Sumy will be supplied with water according to a schedule with reduced pressure from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM on January 18 and from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM on January 19. This is due to the transfer of water utility facilities to emergency backup power.
In Sumy, water will be supplied to residents' homes according to a schedule with reduced pressure until the power supply situation stabilizes, UNN reports with reference to the "City Water Utility" of the Sumy City Council.
Details
As reported by the "City Water Utility", as of 4:45 PM, the water utility's facilities have been switched to emergency backup power.
Water will be supplied to Sumy residents' homes according to a schedule with reduced pressure:
🔹 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM - today, January 18;
🔹 from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM - tomorrow, January 19 (if the power supply situation cannot be stabilized).
Water supply in normal mode will be ensured after power restoration - summarized the City Water Utility.