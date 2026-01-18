In Sumy, water will be supplied according to a schedule with reduced pressure

In Sumy, water will be supplied to residents' homes according to a schedule with reduced pressure until the power supply situation stabilizes, UNN reports with reference to the "City Water Utility" of the Sumy City Council.

Details

As reported by the "City Water Utility", as of 4:45 PM, the water utility's facilities have been switched to emergency backup power.

Water will be supplied to Sumy residents' homes according to a schedule with reduced pressure:

🔹 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM - today, January 18;

🔹 from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM - tomorrow, January 19 (if the power supply situation cannot be stabilized).

Water supply in normal mode will be ensured after power restoration - summarized the City Water Utility.

