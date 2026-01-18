In Sumy, water will be supplied according to a schedule with reduced pressure

$43.180.08
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 14975 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 16078 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 41843 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 69035 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 38199 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 48306 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 54092 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 44044 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 70178 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Xi Jinping intensifies purges in China: almost a million officials punished in a yearJanuary 18, 05:23 AM • 6070 views
Disputes between allies play into the hands of Russia and China: Kallas reacts to Trump's tariff threatsJanuary 18, 07:45 AM • 5600 views
EU ambassadors to hold emergency meeting amid Trump's tariff statements - ReutersJanuary 18, 08:29 AM • 15799 views
Ukrainian energy workers began repairing power lines in the area of the ZNPP - IAEAPhoto10:13 AM • 10450 views
Situation in Greenland: British journalist Piers Morgan proposes to "buy back" America in response to Trump's tariffs10:38 AM • 5104 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 34487 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 70178 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 40945 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 72287 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 101481 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 12697 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 25637 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 22890 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 20876 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 20270 views
In Sumy, water will be supplied according to a schedule with reduced pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Residents of Sumy will be supplied with water according to a schedule with reduced pressure from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM on January 18 and from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM on January 19. This is due to the transfer of water utility facilities to emergency backup power.

In Sumy, water will be supplied according to a schedule with reduced pressure

In Sumy, water will be supplied to residents' homes according to a schedule with reduced pressure until the power supply situation stabilizes, UNN reports with reference to the "City Water Utility" of the Sumy City Council.

Details

As reported by the "City Water Utility", as of 4:45 PM, the water utility's facilities have been switched to emergency backup power.

Water will be supplied to Sumy residents' homes according to a schedule with reduced pressure:

🔹 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM - today, January 18;

🔹 from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM - tomorrow, January 19 (if the power supply situation cannot be stabilized).

Water supply in normal mode will be ensured after power restoration - summarized the City Water Utility.

Water supply disruptions in Sumy18.01.26, 16:40 • 596 views

Antonina Tumanova

