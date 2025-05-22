In Sumy region, due to enemy shelling, the route of public transport has been changed - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the threat of shelling, the Sumy-Putivl passenger transport route has been changed. An alternative route, close to the previous one, has been developed to avoid dangerous directions.
The head of the Sumy military administration, Oleg Grigorov, gave instructions to develop a new route for passenger road transport for general use. This is due to the constant threat of enemy shelling, writes UNN referring to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
Details
Due to the threat of enemy shelling, a decision was made to change the route of passenger road transport for general use in the direction from Sumy to Putivl
It is noted that on the instructions of Grigorov, specialists of the Department of Community Development and Infrastructure, together with carriers, developed an alternative route. In terms of its length, it is as close as possible to the previous one and allows avoiding the presence of transport in potentially dangerous directions.
The Regional Military Administration also reported that updated timetables are currently being prepared, which will take into account changes in the route.
It was also clarified that the date of introduction of the new timetables will be announced additionally. Residents of the communities will receive information locally. The security situation will be taken into account.
Our main priority is the safety of people and ensuring the possibility of movement between communities. We ask you to understand these changes
Addition
In the Sumy region, as a result of a missile strike, during training at the training ground of a military unit, 6 servicemen were killed and more than 10 were injured. A service investigation has been launched, the commander has been suspended, and all information has been handed over to law enforcement officers.
In the Sumy region, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the Shostka community, which damaged the infrastructure of one of the local enterprises.