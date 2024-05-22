In Sumy region at night destroyed 7 "Shaheds"

In the Sumy Region, 7 enemy attack drones of the Shahed type were destroyed at night, Sumy RMA reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the sky over Sumy region on the night of May 22, the Air Defense Forces of the region destroyed 7 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type," the Telegram message says.

Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 of the 24"Shahed "