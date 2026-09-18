In Sumy region, a 17-year-old boy died after detonating an explosive device

In the Vorozhbyanska community of Sumy region, a 17-year-old boy who was injured in an explosion involving an explosive object has died. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the teenager was taken to hospital with numerous severe injuries, but doctors were unable to save him.

Unfortunately, the 17-year-old boy who was injured in an explosion involving an explosive object in the Vorozhbyanska community could not be saved. He died in hospital from the injuries he sustained - Hryhorov stated.

He added that after the explosion, the teenager was hospitalized with numerous injuries. Medics provided him with the necessary assistance, but the wounds proved fatal.

Reminder

The day before, in Sumy region's Shostka district, a Russian drone attacked civilians, injuring 3 people.

In Sumy region, drones and mortars wounded a child and three adults