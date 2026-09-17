The “Palanka” checkpoint on the border with Moldova has resumed operations, says the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The "Maiaky-Udobne - Palanca" checkpoint on the border with Moldova has resumed operations after a network outage. This was reported by the Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Checkpoint processing operations have resumed. The checkpoint is operating normally - the statement said.

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as of 17:15, there are 73 vehicles in the queue at the "Maiaky-Udobne - Palanca" checkpoint. Of these, 3 are waiting to enter and 70 to exit.

Update

UNN reported that the "Maiaky-Udobne - Palanca" checkpoint on the border with Moldova had temporarily suspended operations due to an outage in the communications network that provides internet access and, consequently, the operation of information systems.