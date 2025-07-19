$41.870.00
In South Korea, heavy rains continue for the fourth day: 4 dead, thousands evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

In South Korea, torrential rains continue for the fourth day, leading to the death of at least four people and the evacuation of over 7,000 residents. 729 cases of damage to civilian infrastructure and 1014 cases of damage to private property have been recorded.

In South Korea, heavy rains continue for the fourth day: 4 dead, thousands evacuated

In South Korea, torrential rains have been ongoing for the fourth consecutive day, resulting in at least four deaths and forcing over 7,000 people to evacuate their homes, writes UNN with reference to Yonhap.

Details

Authorities warned that up to 250 millimeters of additional rainfall could fall during the day, raising concerns about further destruction and casualties.

As of 6 a.m. local time on Saturday, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters reported four casualties, including two in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, and two missing in Gwangju.

Evacuation orders were issued for 7,029 residents from 4,995 households, with over 2,800 people still unable to return home.

Torrential rains have flooded roads, caused landslides, and inundated homes across the country.

In many regions, the overnight rainfall remained extremely high.

In some areas, over 40 percent of the average annual rainfall has fallen in the last four days. In Seosan, 558.6 millimeters of precipitation were recorded from Wednesday to Friday, which is equivalent to 45 percent of the average annual rainfall.

A total of 729 cases of damage to civilian infrastructure have been registered, including 388 flooded roads, 133 landslides, and 57 collapses of river structures. Damage to private property reached 1014 cases, including 64 flooded buildings and 59 flooded agricultural lands.

Flood in Nepal has already claimed 9 lives, over 20 missing10.07.25, 10:12 • 1682 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
