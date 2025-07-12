In Sloviansk, there is one dead and several wounded as a result of an enemy strike

As a result of the Russian strike on Sloviansk, a shopping center, a car service station, an educational institution, and an administrative building were damaged. There is one dead and several wounded, reported the head of the Sloviansk MBA, Vadym Liakh, writes UNN.

Saturday morning, July 12, began restlessly in Sloviansk. Around 8:00 AM, the city was once again subjected to enemy shelling. Hits occurred in the central part, near the bus station. - stated in the report.

Liakh reported that a shopping complex, a car service station, an educational institution, and an administrative building were damaged.

"Unfortunately, there are wounded and one dead – a man born in 1990. Sincere condolences to his family and friends," said the head of the MBA.

Addition

In Lviv, the number of victims of the night Russian shelling increased to six, including an 11-year-old boy, reported the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

"The number of people who sought medical attention after the night attack on Lviv increased to six. Among them is an 11-year-old boy. Five, including the child, received assistance on the spot. One man was hospitalized," the report says.