In several Russian regions, air defense systems shot down more than 90 drones, claims the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
Russian military claims to have shot down 93 drones over three regions: most of them over Kursk. In Kursk, damage to an apartment building is reported.
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, 87 UAVs were shot down over the Kursk region, as well as 4 and 2 over the Rostov and Belgorod regions.
In the Russian Federation, 93 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were intercepted and destroyed on the night of April 2. This is stated in the report of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, which is distributed by Russian media.
87 were found in the sky over the Kursk region. In addition, 4 drones were found by the Russian military over the Rostov region, and two were neutralized over the Belgorod region.
A.I. also spoke out. the governor of the Kursk region, Alexander Khinshtein, who stated that "an apartment building was damaged" in the center of Kursk, but there were no casualties.
