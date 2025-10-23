In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HUR

In the Russian city of Stavropol, near the checkpoint of one of the military units, at least three servicemen of the 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment of the Russian Airborne Forces were "loudly" eliminated, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

On October 22, 2025, as a result of a successful operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the support of the forces of the Caucasian Liberation Movement, at least three servicemen of the 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment of the Russian Airborne Forces were eliminated. - the message says.

According to intelligence, the "loud event" took place near the checkpoint of military unit No. 54801 in the very center of Stavropol (Serova St., 533).

Soldiers and officers of this unit have been actively participating in hostilities in Ukraine since 2014 and have "distinguished themselves" with numerous war crimes during Russia's full-scale invasion. - added the Main Intelligence Directorate.

