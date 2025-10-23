$41.760.01
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1926 views

On October 22, 2025, in Stavropol, near the checkpoint of military unit No. 54801, at least three servicemen of the 247th Caucasian Cossack Airborne Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces were eliminated. The operation was carried out by the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the support of the Caucasian Liberation Movement.

In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HUR

In the Russian city of Stavropol, near the checkpoint of one of the military units, at least three servicemen of the 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment of the Russian Airborne Forces were "loudly" eliminated, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

On October 22, 2025, as a result of a successful operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the support of the forces of the Caucasian Liberation Movement, at least three servicemen of the 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment of the Russian Airborne Forces were eliminated.

- the message says.

"Rumbler" on the railway in Zaporizhzhia region paralyzed enemy logistics: DIU showed footage01.07.25, 13:45 • 2720 views

According to intelligence, the "loud event" took place near the checkpoint of military unit No. 54801 in the very center of Stavropol (Serova St., 533).

"Rumble" in Melitopol: DIU reported the destruction of five occupiers and an enemy communication station11.07.25, 14:40 • 5512 views

Soldiers and officers of this unit have been actively participating in hostilities in Ukraine since 2014 and have "distinguished themselves" with numerous war crimes during Russia's full-scale invasion.

- added the Main Intelligence Directorate.

GUR rumble in Russia's Leningrad region: a train with military cargo derailed07.10.25, 16:44 • 13095 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine