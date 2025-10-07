GUR rumble in Russia's Leningrad region: a train with military cargo derailed

illustrative photo

Today, October 7, in the Leningrad region, a railway track was blown up at a railway crossing, followed by the derailment of a locomotive and wagons of a train carrying military cargo, as a result of which it was possible to paralyze the movement of trains connecting St. Petersburg and Pskov. This is reported by UNN with reference to intelligence sources.

On the morning of October 7, 2025, in the Leningrad region, at the "Stroganovo-Mshinskaya" railway crossing, a railway track was blown up, followed by the derailment of a locomotive and wagons of a train carrying military cargo. As a result of a successfully conducted special operation by unknown partisans, it was possible to paralyze the movement of trains connecting St. Petersburg and Pskov. - the source said.

As reported by Russian Railways, train traffic on the "Stroganovo-Mshinskaya" crossing has been stopped due to "technical reasons," and freight and passenger trains are moving around with delays of several hours.

According to open sources, it became known that special services are working at the scene of the incident, clearing the railway tracks of overturned train cars. However, photos and video materials from the scene are not yet available, as the Internet is completely turned off in the accident area, and law enforcement agencies are working.

Such special operations reduce the logistical and military capabilities of the Russian Federation, because Russian Railways is the basis of the Russian army's logistics and a significant financial donor to the "war budget". - added the source.

Recall

On September 10, Ukrainian intelligence, together with the Special Operations Forces, mined and blew up a railway section "Stary Oskol - Valuyki" in the Belgorod region. As a result, a freight train that provided logistical needs for the aggressor state's army was derailed.