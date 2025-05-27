In Russia, they promised to specify the terms of the war settlement: Moscow is preparing a memorandum and expects a document from Ukraine
The Russian Federation announces the preparation of a memorandum on Russia's war in Ukraine. Moscow is waiting for a counter-document from Kyiv to agree on the terms of the ceasefire.
The possible time frame for reaching the relevant agreements will be specified in the Russian memorandum, said the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zakharova. UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
Details
Currently, Moscow continues to work on the draft document of the Russian memorandum on the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, and the issues of settlement, as seen in the Kremlin. The document must be submitted after the completion of preparation.
As soon as the memorandum is prepared, .. it will be submitted to Kyiv. We expect that the Ukrainian side is doing the same work and will send us its developments simultaneously with the receipt of the Russian document.
Let us remind you
UNN reported that the Kremlin has already stated that work on the Russian draft memorandum on the terms of the ceasefire is ongoing, it has not yet been submitted to Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that Russia and Ukraine may sign a memorandum, which was mentioned by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after which an agreement on ending the full-scale war will be signed.