In Russia, they have begun talking about a new "wave of panic": people are preparing to flee the country for fear of mobilization – AP

Russia is seeing a new wave of people preparing to leave the country amid fears of a new mobilization, internet restrictions, and a worsening economic situation. The scale is still significantly smaller than in 2022, but the number of inquiries about emigration has risen sharply, Associated Press reports, according to UNN.

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The Ark organization, which helps Russians move abroad, received nearly eight times more inquiries in August than in May. Its representatives describe a "wave of panic" that began around mid-July.

One of the main reasons cited is rumors of a possible new mobilization after the elections to the State Duma. Ukrainian authorities said the Kremlin was preparing such a move, while Moscow denies this.

Russians are preparing to emigrate

This does not mean that there are huge numbers of people at the borders right now. But we see that people are preparing to emigrate; we see that people are looking for options – said Ark founder Anastasia Burakova.

AP also found numerous posts by Russians on social media about plans to leave the country. Among the reasons they cite are possible conscription, restrictions on freedoms and the internet, a fuel crisis, and an economic downturn.

At the same time, there are no signs of a mass exodus comparable to that of 2022 so far: large queues have not formed at the borders, and tickets to countries where Russians can travel visa-free remain available.

Russia increased payments to millions, but the number of contract soldiers declined