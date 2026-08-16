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Imported gasoline in Russia got stuck in the port of Murmansk over price disputes - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1098 views

Imported fuel from India and Morocco did not reach the Russian market due to price discrepancies. Oil companies are demanding a higher price than the domestic exchange price.

Imported gasoline in Russia got stuck in the port of Murmansk over price disputes - media

The imported gasoline brought to Russia has not yet reached the domestic market due to a dispute over its price. InfoTEC reports this, citing three sources in the industry, according to UNN.

Details

As Astra writes, the fuel, including from India and Morocco, remains on tankers in Murmansk: oil companies want to sell it at a significantly higher price than Russian domestic prices because of the high delivery costs.

Importers are offering to sell AI-92 at approximately 110,000–150,000 rubles per tonne, while the domestic exchange price as of August 13 was 77,600 rubles. According to sources, this difference is related to the high cost of delivering fuel from India to the Russian Arctic.

Russia has begun importing gasoline from India due to Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries12.08.26, 07:58 • 4194 views

The St. Petersburg Exchange established a basis for trading imported gasoline at the Kola station in Murmansk Region back on July 29, but no deal has taken place so far. Regulators require imported fuel to be sold at domestic prices, but oil companies consider such a scheme unprofitable because of logistical costs.

According to Bloomberg, on August 5 Russia received its first shipment of Indian gasoline, totaling 42,000 tonnes. The shipment consisted of products from India's Nayara Energy, 49.13% of which is owned by "Rosneft." InfoTEC sources clarify that several major oil companies brought the imported gasoline into Russia, without specifying the volumes.

In mid-July, Russian oil companies asked their Indian counterparties to increase fuel supplies.

Antonina Tumanova

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