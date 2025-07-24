$41.770.00
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
07:16 AM • 1260 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 21805 views
July 23, 08:24 PM • 21805 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 56570 views
July 23, 08:09 PM • 56570 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 37514 views
July 23, 08:05 PM • 37514 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 36810 views
July 23, 07:49 PM • 36810 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 66319 views
July 23, 04:26 PM • 66319 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 111368 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 62092 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86611 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 197206 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Russia, an An-24 passenger plane with 46 people on board crashed: what is known about their fate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

An An-24 passenger plane with 46 people on board disappeared from radars in Russia. Later, Russian "media" reported its crash.

In Russia, an An-24 passenger plane with 46 people on board crashed: what is known about their fate

A passenger plane An-24 with 46 people on board disappeared from radars in Russia. Later it became known that it crashed, Russian "media" report, according to UNN.

Details

The disaster occurred in the Amur region: the plane was following the route Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda. According to an Interfax source, the plane "failed to pass control" near the final point of the route. There were 40 passengers on board, including five children and six crew members.

It is also reported that this plane belongs to the Angara airline. According to preliminary data, there are no survivors on board.

Rescue teams and helicopters were sent to search for the plane. It is reported that the plane's wreckage has already been found.

Among the causes of the plane crash are crew error in difficult weather conditions and technical malfunction.

Recall

In the Khabarovsk Krai of the Russian Federation, a Mi-8 helicopter disappeared. There were three crew members and two technicians on board.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
