In Russia, an An-24 passenger plane with 46 people on board crashed: what is known about their fate

A passenger plane An-24 with 46 people on board disappeared from radars in Russia. Later it became known that it crashed, Russian "media" report, according to UNN.

Details

The disaster occurred in the Amur region: the plane was following the route Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda. According to an Interfax source, the plane "failed to pass control" near the final point of the route. There were 40 passengers on board, including five children and six crew members.

It is also reported that this plane belongs to the Angara airline. According to preliminary data, there are no survivors on board.

Rescue teams and helicopters were sent to search for the plane. It is reported that the plane's wreckage has already been found.

Among the causes of the plane crash are crew error in difficult weather conditions and technical malfunction.

Recall

