September 2, 11:50 AM • 39647 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 67394 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 109575 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 125104 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 68668 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 131392 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 48030 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 85838 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53270 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108223 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
In Russia, a former influential head of the Ministry of Defense was sentenced to 9 years in a strict regime penal colony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2404 views

The former head of the communications department of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Alexander Ogloblin, was sentenced to 9 years in a strict regime penal colony for receiving a bribe of 12 million rubles. This is already the second verdict for Ogloblin, who was previously convicted of embezzling 1.6 billion rubles.

In Russia, a former influential head of the Ministry of Defense was sentenced to 9 years in a strict regime penal colony

The former head of the Russian Ministry of Defense's communications department, Oleksandr Ohloblin, has been convicted in a bribery case. This is the second verdict handed down to the former specialist of the Russian military department. In February 2022, he was convicted of embezzling 1.6 billion rubles, UNN reports with reference to Novaya Gazeta Europe.

Details

A Russian military court has convicted Oleksandr Ohloblin, the former head of the Russian Ministry of Defense's communications department. The ex-official was found guilty of receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale and sentenced to nine years in a strict-regime penal colony. A fine equal to the amount of the bribe Ohloblin was accused of, 12 million rubles, was also imposed.

According to the Russian investigation, the former head of the Russian Ministry of Defense's communications department received 12 million rubles as a bribe from the Perm telephone plant "Telta" in 2016-2021. According to Russian investigators, Ohloblin promised to support the enterprise in fulfilling a state defense order for the supply of communication devices for the Ministry of Defense worth over 1.2 billion rubles.

Ohloblin's interrogations also include data on individuals such as:

  • Vadym Shamarin, former head of the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation;
    • Khalil Arslanov - former deputy head of the General Staff of the Russian Federation.

      Russian media write that Ohloblin cooperated with the investigation and testified against his superiors - Shamarin and Arslanov.

      It should be noted that Shamarin received 7 years in a penal colony for a bribe of 36 million rubles.

      The Russian court also sentenced Arslanov to 17 years in a case involving the embezzlement of 1.6 billion rubles during procurement from AT "Voentelekom".

      Deputy chief of the Russian general staff detained in Russia23.05.24, 13:18 • 76163 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

