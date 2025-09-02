In Russia, a former influential head of the Ministry of Defense was sentenced to 9 years in a strict regime penal colony

The former head of the Russian Ministry of Defense's communications department, Oleksandr Ohloblin, has been convicted in a bribery case. This is the second verdict handed down to the former specialist of the Russian military department. In February 2022, he was convicted of embezzling 1.6 billion rubles, UNN reports with reference to Novaya Gazeta Europe.

A Russian military court has convicted Oleksandr Ohloblin, the former head of the Russian Ministry of Defense's communications department. The ex-official was found guilty of receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale and sentenced to nine years in a strict-regime penal colony. A fine equal to the amount of the bribe Ohloblin was accused of, 12 million rubles, was also imposed.

According to the Russian investigation, the former head of the Russian Ministry of Defense's communications department received 12 million rubles as a bribe from the Perm telephone plant "Telta" in 2016-2021. According to Russian investigators, Ohloblin promised to support the enterprise in fulfilling a state defense order for the supply of communication devices for the Ministry of Defense worth over 1.2 billion rubles.



Ohloblin's interrogations also include data on individuals such as:

Vadym Shamarin, former head of the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation;

Khalil Arslanov - former deputy head of the General Staff of the Russian Federation.

Russian media write that Ohloblin cooperated with the investigation and testified against his superiors - Shamarin and Arslanov.

It should be noted that Shamarin received 7 years in a penal colony for a bribe of 36 million rubles.

The Russian court also sentenced Arslanov to 17 years in a case involving the embezzlement of 1.6 billion rubles during procurement from AT "Voentelekom".

