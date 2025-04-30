In Russia, a drone hit the "Murom Instrument-Making Plant", which produces ammunition for the Russian army

$41.560.18
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
06:47 AM • 11128 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

April 29, 03:28 PM • 118603 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

April 29, 03:14 PM • 126520 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 92686 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 120010 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM • 103424 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 86623 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

April 29, 09:35 AM • 76907 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166528 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165172 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM • 19551 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 37840 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 26997 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 19017 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 18850 views
Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 18359 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 84320 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
April 29, 03:28 PM • 118603 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166528 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165172 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 2888 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 67849 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 84727 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 81640 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 187185 views
In Russia, a drone hit the "Murom Instrument-Making Plant", which produces ammunition for the Russian army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4086 views

In the city of Murom, a device-building plant that produces means of initiating and igniting ammunition for the Russian Armed Forces was on fire. The plant has been under sanctions from Ukraine and the EU since 2023.

In Russia, a drone hit the "Murom Instrument-Making Plant", which produces ammunition for the Russian army

Residents of the Verbovsk district in Murom reported that after a UAV attack, the "Murom Instrument-Making Plant", which produces means of initiating and igniting ammunition for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, caught fire. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Surveillance cameras recorded the moment of the drone attack on the city of Murom in the Vladimir region on the night of April 30. The recording shows one of the explosions occurring at 03:11 local time. Earlier, the governor of the region reported a fire in warehouses, without naming the enterprise that was attacked, but later confirmed that the fire was the result of a UAV attack.

According to local residents interviewed by journalists, the "Murom Instrument-Making Plant", which is also called "powder" in the city, was attacked.

The Russian magazine National Defense wrote in 2020 that the open joint-stock company "Murom Instrument-Making Plant", founded in 1941, "is one of the main manufacturers of means of initiating and igniting ammunition for all branches of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB and other security structures."

The wide range of pyrotechnic products manufactured by the company is designed to activate rescue equipment in aviation, maritime and land equipment, as well as in space, including manned complexes. <…> The main customers of special products manufactured by VAT MPZ are the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Rosatom State Corporation, the Federal Space Agency Roscosmos and hundreds of defense industry enterprises

- it was stated in the publication.

The head of AT MPZ in 2020 told Russian media that the Murom plant is the "largest manufacturer of detonator capsules in the Russian Federation." The plant is part of the Tekhmash concern of the Rostech State Corporation.

Since 2023, the plant has been under sanctions from Ukraine and the EU.

Let us remind you

In 2024, a kamikaze drone successfully struck the Russian Tambov Powder Plant, a large enterprise for the production of ammunition and gunpowder, despite the fact that Russia denied the fact of the attack. The attack on the enemy's military-industrial complex facility is a special operation of the GUR.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

