In Russia, a drone hit the "Murom Instrument-Making Plant", which produces ammunition for the Russian army

Residents of the Verbovsk district in Murom reported that after a UAV attack, the "Murom Instrument-Making Plant", which produces means of initiating and igniting ammunition for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, caught fire. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

Surveillance cameras recorded the moment of the drone attack on the city of Murom in the Vladimir region on the night of April 30. The recording shows one of the explosions occurring at 03:11 local time. Earlier, the governor of the region reported a fire in warehouses, without naming the enterprise that was attacked, but later confirmed that the fire was the result of a UAV attack.

According to local residents interviewed by journalists, the "Murom Instrument-Making Plant", which is also called "powder" in the city, was attacked.

The Russian magazine National Defense wrote in 2020 that the open joint-stock company "Murom Instrument-Making Plant", founded in 1941, "is one of the main manufacturers of means of initiating and igniting ammunition for all branches of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB and other security structures."

The wide range of pyrotechnic products manufactured by the company is designed to activate rescue equipment in aviation, maritime and land equipment, as well as in space, including manned complexes. <…> The main customers of special products manufactured by VAT MPZ are the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Rosatom State Corporation, the Federal Space Agency Roscosmos and hundreds of defense industry enterprises - it was stated in the publication.

The head of AT MPZ in 2020 told Russian media that the Murom plant is the "largest manufacturer of detonator capsules in the Russian Federation." The plant is part of the Tekhmash concern of the Rostech State Corporation.

Since 2023, the plant has been under sanctions from Ukraine and the EU.

Let us remind you

In 2024, a kamikaze drone successfully struck the Russian Tambov Powder Plant, a large enterprise for the production of ammunition and gunpowder, despite the fact that Russia denied the fact of the attack. The attack on the enemy's military-industrial complex facility is a special operation of the GUR.