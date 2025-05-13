$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 11049 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 24833 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29329 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 70890 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45272 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 99946 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104205 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86948 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63864 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63361 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48364 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43006 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37754 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27344 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 36050 views
The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 70893 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 99949 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104209 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 129257 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 128392 views
Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 27393 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 37796 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 43045 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 48401 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 53394 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

In Russia, 10 criminals recruited for the war against Ukraine escaped from the colony: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1490 views

In the Rostov region, 10 former prisoners recruited by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation escaped from the colony. The criminals were supposed to participate in the war against Ukraine, four have already been detained.

In Russia, 10 criminals recruited for the war against Ukraine escaped from the colony: details

In the Rostov region, 10 former prisoners who signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and were supposed to participate in the war against Ukraine escaped. This was reported by Russian "media", reports UNN.

Details

The escape took place on the night of May 8 to 9. Among the fugitives were robbers, murderers, rapists, as well as those convicted of drug trafficking. According to Russian "media", the convicts signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense of Russia and were supposed to go to the front.

According to preliminary data, four of them were detained in the first day after the escape. Nothing is known about the fate of the rest.

Currently, the military and police are searching for the fugitives.

Let us remind you

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, Ukrainian children are being militarized and "molded" into executioners.

Also, UNN reported that in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the Russians introduced mandatory military training for all high school students. It is impossible to obtain a certificate without completing the course. This applies to both boys and girls.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
