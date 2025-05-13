In the Rostov region, 10 former prisoners who signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and were supposed to participate in the war against Ukraine escaped. This was reported by Russian "media", reports UNN.

Details

The escape took place on the night of May 8 to 9. Among the fugitives were robbers, murderers, rapists, as well as those convicted of drug trafficking. According to Russian "media", the convicts signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense of Russia and were supposed to go to the front.

According to preliminary data, four of them were detained in the first day after the escape. Nothing is known about the fate of the rest.

Currently, the military and police are searching for the fugitives.

Let us remind you

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, Ukrainian children are being militarized and "molded" into executioners.

Also, UNN reported that in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the Russians introduced mandatory military training for all high school students. It is impossible to obtain a certificate without completing the course. This applies to both boys and girls.