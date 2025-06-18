In Romania, pro-European parties are negotiating a coalition government: what is known about the "Mauritius Coalition"

Romanian President Nicusor Dan and pro-European parties - Social Democrats (PSD), Liberals (PNL), the liberal-progressive reform party (USR), the Hungarian Democratic Union (UDMR) - have allegedly reached an agreement on the formation of a new rotating government. This was reported by UNN referring to euractiv.com.

Details

It is about creating the so-called "Mauritius Coalition". According to the Romanian press, this name was proposed due to the "party colors" of the political forces. Recently, the party leaders held more than six hours of negotiations, where they discussed the issue of joining forces. However, they have not yet reached an agreement on the distribution of ministries and key leadership roles in important institutions, including intelligence services and the appointment of two judges to the Constitutional Court.

The final details are to be agreed on Thursday, during a meeting of the leaders of all parliamentary parties for consultations. After these negotiations, Nicusor Dan should officially announce the election of the Prime Minister.

Next week, the proposed candidates for ministerial posts are to appear before specialized parliamentary committees, after which the full composition of the government will be voted on at a plenary session.

Recall

The presidents of Ukraine, Moldova and Romania - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Maia Sandu and Nicusor Dan - held a trilateral meeting, which allows to deepen security, energy and economic cooperation between the countries.